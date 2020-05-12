Groundwater Ruling Dooms US Steel Settlement, Court Told

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The federal government must toughen its settlement agreement with U.S. Steel Corp. over a toxic spill into Lake Michigan in light of the Supreme Court's recent finding that the Clean Water Act can cover some pollution discharges that travel through groundwater, an environmental group argued Monday. A proposed consent decree involving U.S. Steel and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management fails to account for all the hexavalent chromium that was spilled into the lake in April 2017, the Surfrider Foundation told an Indiana federal court. The Supreme Court's ruling last month means that some of...

