Russian Insurer Says Reinsurers Must Pay For Plane Crash

Law360, London (May 12, 2020, 9:57 PM BST) -- A Russian insurance company urged a London judge Tuesday to enforce Russian court decisions holding a group of 20 reinsurers liable for more than $22 million for a deadly airplane crash, without sending the case to trial. During a hearing Tuesday before High Judge Clare Moulder, a lawyer for Rosgosstrakh Insurance Co. asked the court to recognize several Russian court rulings, including a judgment finding that the reinsurers were liable for the 2012 Mount Salak Sukhoi Superjet crash, which killed everyone on board and destroyed the aircraft. "The [Russian court] judgment has been appealed twice, unsuccessfully, and permission to the Supreme...

