NYC Job Candidate Pot Test Ban Now In Effect

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Most employers in New York City will now be barred from conducting marijuana tests during the hiring process after a ban on the practice went into effect Sunday, city officials have announced. According to a Tuesday release from New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, the law will generally block businesses and other employers in the city from being able to test workers for marijuana before hiring them. Williams called the ban a "landmark" law, adding it was especially notable given that New York state has not legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Williams said, "Marijuana testing isn't a deterrent...

