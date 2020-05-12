DOJ Seeks Time In Doormaker's 4th Circ. Divestiture Battle

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Fourth Circuit for a five-minute slot at an upcoming hearing to challenge arguments made by North Carolina doormaker Jeld-Wen in the manufacturer's appeal of a rival's successful merger challenge. In a short request Monday, the department's Antitrust Division said it's looking to snag a few minutes at the May 29 virtual arguments to counter positions Jeld-Wen pushed in the appeal. The regulator already flagged Jeld-Wen's positions as problematic in an amicus brief last year. As Jeld-Wen's contested merger twice cleared federal scrutiny before winding up at the center of a private legal battle, the DOJ...

