8th Circ. Finds Silo Damage Is No 'Accident' In Insurance Row

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday ruled that damage resulting from a contractor's allegedly shoddy workmanship is not considered an accident under an insurance policy in Missouri Law, finding that American Family Mutual Insurance Co. does not need to cover its policyholder in a suit over a faulty silo. The three-judge panel wrote that the damage Lehenbauer Farms Inc. alleges was Mid-American Grain Distributors LLC's fault did not constitute an occurrence as defined by Mid-American's policy, but rather a foreseeable consequence of the alleged bad workmanship. The underlying suit centers on a grain storage facility that Lehenbauer contracted Mid-American to design and...

