Felony Conviction Tenant Ban Violates FHA, Nonprofit Says

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A housing advocacy group hit a Florida apartment complex with a lawsuit Tuesday claiming its blanket ban on tenants with any prior felony convictions discriminates against applicants of color and violates the Fair Housing Act. Florida Fair Housing Alliance Inc., a Miami-based advocacy group, said Winter Park, Florida, apartment complex Park Knowles Apartments is violating the FHA by rejecting applicants who have prior felony convictions, no matter how long ago the convictions happened or what the applicants have done since. Because the incarcerated population is disproportionately black and Hispanic, a blanket ban has the effect of discriminating against minority applicants, according...

