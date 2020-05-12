FTC Hits E-Commerce Telemarketing Cos. With False Ad Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission accused two Washington state telemarketing companies and its owners of misrepresenting its services to customers looking to grow their e-commerce businesses, allegedly leading individuals to spend thousands on false pretenses. According to a Tuesday complaint, Position Gurus LLC, Top Shelf Ecommerce LLC, and its three owners ran an operation from at least 2015 through March 2017 that involved lying to customers and using "high-pressure" sales tactics. Customers who were called allegedly thought the two companies would help their businesses by building websites, increasing web traffic, and performing marketing services, which was supposed to lead to increased income...

