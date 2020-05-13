Commerce Spurns Chinese Glass Importers With Final Duties

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce hit Chinese producers of glass containers with final countervailing duties up to 320.53% while rejecting requests from IKEA and Target to exclude retail glass products such as table and kitchenware from its tariff orders. Commerce on Tuesday handed a victory to U.S. glass producers represented by the American Glass Packaging Coalition that asked the department in September to probe whether Chinese glass imports were being subsidized by the Chinese government and sold at unfairly low prices. The coalition urged Commerce to place countermeasure duties as high as 818.57% on Chinese imports of glass containers for food...

