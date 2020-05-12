Veeva Escapes IQVIA's Suit Over Noncompetes

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge Tuesday tossed life sciences data giant IQVIA's suit accusing rival Veeva of poaching an employee as part of its practice of encouraging competitors' workers to breach noncompete agreements, finding that the case had no business in federal court. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow held in her opinion that the court didn't have jurisdiction over the suit IQVIA Inc. brought against a former worker and Veeva Systems Inc. alleging breach of contract and tortious interference, respectively, in relation to a noncompete. According to the opinion, IQVIA contended that Veeva — which is headquartered in California — would...

