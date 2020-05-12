Sugarfina Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed Following Asset Sale

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Luxury candymaker Sugarfina Inc. received approval for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan Tuesday in Delaware, about six months after completing a $15 million sale of its assets. During a hearing conducted by phone and video conferencing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath agreed to confirm the plan after hearing from the debtor that a majority of its voting creditors had cast ballots supporting the plan, which will assign new equity in the debtor to second-lien creditor Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Holdings Inc. Unsecured creditors will share in a $100,000 pot of money funded by Goldman Sachs under the terms of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS