Pot Biz Too Late To Stop Arbitration In New England Turf War

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery judge said Tuesday that a cannabis dispensary was too late in making its request to halt arbitration proceedings in Rhode Island in a multistate battle over allegations a competitor is trying to roll it out of business in New England. During a hearing held via telephone, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said High Street Capital Partners LLC "sat on its hands" for too long and waited until it got unsatisfactory rulings in Rhode Island before filing a last-ditch effort in Delaware to stall arbitration proceedings in Rhode Island. The vice chancellor rejected High Street's request that the Chancery...

