Simpson Thacher Hires Goldman Sachs Atty As M&A Partner

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has added a former Goldman Sachs attorney as a partner for its mergers and acquisitions team in New York. Katherine Krause has gained her insight on mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and other areas through her role as managing director for Goldman Sachs' legal department and from advising on private equity transactions during her career, the law firm said on May 12. "I am very excited to join such a talented team and look forward to advising the firm's clients on their most significant transactions," Krause said in a statement. In her previous Goldman Sachs...

