Pa. Court Slams 'Repugnant' Argument In Legal Abuse Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Superior Court of Pennsylvania shot down an insurer's bid to revive a suit claiming an attorney abused the civil process in suing over its denial of coverage, saying the insurer's position that the coverage suit's failure is grounds to declare it an abuse is "repugnant" as a matter of policy. In an opinion filed Tuesday, a three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit against Kevin H. Wright of Kevin H. Wright and Associates that had been filed by Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance Co., finding the insurer's lawsuit failed to show Wright acted in bad faith when he filed coverage claims...

