Ex-Morrison & Foerster SALT Pro Joins Blank Rome In DC

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP hired a veteran of counsel from Morrison & Foerster LLP experienced in advising corporations in state and local tax matters, for the firm's tax, benefits and private client group in Washington, D.C., Blank Rome announced. Philip M. Tatarowicz is joining Blank Rome as of counsel after advising clients on corporate state and local tax matters, including corporate income, property, payroll, sales and use, gross receipts and other transaction-based taxes, the firm said in a statement. Tatarowicz told Law360 Wednesday that Blank Rome's large client base and wide range of services made the move attractive. "I want to bring...

