Fox Rothschild Lands Polsinelli Bankruptcy Partner In Texas

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has hired a Polsinelli PC shareholder experienced in advising mid-market energy and retail companies in bankruptcy and restructuring issues for the firm's financial restructuring and bankruptcy department in Texas. Trey A. Monsour is joining Fox Rothschild as a partner who will split his time between Dallas and Houston to help the Philadelphia-based firm grow its Texas practice, the firm said Tuesday. Monsour has represented energy companies, unsecured creditor committees, startups and a Fortune 500 company in bankruptcy procedures and mergers and acquisitions, according to his profile on Fox Rothschild's website. Monsour told Law360 Thursday that he decided to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS