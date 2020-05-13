Silicon Co. Wants Insurance To Cover $1M Transfer Fraud

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi raw silicon manufacturer wants the Fifth Circuit to revive a $1.025 million insurance case stemming from money transfers the company sent to cyberthieves posing as a longtime vendor, arguing the district court wrongly applied restrictive interpretations of its policy. Mississippi Silicon Holdings LLC petitioned the appellate court Tuesday to reverse a Northern District of Mississippi judge's February dismissal of its claims against Axis Insurance Co. The manufacturer argued that the district judge rejected both Mississippi law and federal circuit court precedent in construing the word "directly" to mean immediate instead of proximate. The district court found that although Mississippi...

