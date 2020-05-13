Green Groups Say Arch's Colo. Mine Expansion Is Illegal

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A western Colorado mine owned by Arch Coal Inc. is breaking environmental law by charging ahead with an expansion without the proper permits, four environmental groups are claiming in a federal court. Wildearth Guardians, Sierra Club, Center For Biological Diversity and High Country Conservation Advocates on Tuesday urged a Colorado federal court to declare that Arch violated the Clean Air Act by continuing work on a mine despite not securing required construction or operating permits. The suit also names Arch's Mountain Coal Co. unit, which operates the West Elk coal mine. After running the mine for roughly 20 years, Arch put into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS