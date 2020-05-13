Cargill To Pay $318K To Settle NY Finger Lakes Pollution Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Cargill Inc. has agreed to pay more than $318,000 and undergo anti-pollution measures at one of its salt mines in the New York Finger Lakes region, in a proposed settlement with the environmental group Our Children's Earth Foundation. The global conglomerate agreed to install dust suppression infrastructure at its upstate mine, conduct tests to ensure stormwater drainage complies with its permit requirements from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, cooperate with Our Children's Earth and pay the group $18,000 to monitor Cargill's compliance for three years, according to the proposed settlement filed on Tuesday. Cargill doesn't admit to wrongdoing...

