Treasury Fights Insurers' Bid To Get Syrian Asset Info

Law360, London (May 13, 2020, 5:07 PM BST) -- European law does not allow HM Treasury to hand information on frozen assets belonging to the Syrian president and other officials to insurers seeking to recover damages over a hijacked airplane, a lawyer for the government department said Wednesday. The Treasury fought an application at Wednesday's hearing, where the insurers are seeking judicial review of its decision not to disclose information on accounts held in the U.K. by Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian Air Force Intelligence and two Syrian generals, who are all subject to European Union sanctions. The case, brought by a group of underwriters at Lloyd's of London, stems from the...

