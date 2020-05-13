Paul Hastings, Baker Aid Merck Animal Health In $400M Deal

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT) -- The animal unit of New Jersey-based Merck & Co., advised by Paul Hastings and Baker Botts, has agreed to buy the rights to Sentinel-branded animal tabs and chews products in the U.S. for roughly $400 million, the companies said Wednesday. The agreement sees Merck Animal Health picking up the rights to Sentinel-branded products in the U.S. from France-based Virbac, which makes supplements and drugs sold in pet stores and veterinary clinics, according to a statement. Merck Animal Health will make a cash payment of about $400 million at the time the deal closes. Virbac's Sentinel-branded products protect dogs from internal and...

