DC Court Mulls Discovery Woes In Detainee Legal Access Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Discovery disputes continue to plague a suit accusing the government of detaining immigrants in far-flung centers to keep them from legal help after a D.C. federal magistrate judge said Wednesday that their issues were too many and too intricate to be handled via teleconference. The 30-minute hearing got off to a late start and technical difficulties prevented U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather from accessing the docket, but ultimately, the judge said the document disputes needed to be briefed anyway. "Candidly, everything you've presented thus far would benefit from being briefed as opposed to something I could resolve based on oral...

