Quinn Emanuel Can Seek Fees After Failed Uzbekistan Claim

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a fee arrangement between Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and a subsidiary of textile manufacturer Spentex Industries Ltd., which the firm had represented in arbitration against Uzbekistan that was tossed amid corruption allegations. Judge Jayant Nath of the Delhi High Court concluded that the 2013 letter of engagement, which was signed by the BigLaw firm and Spentex Netherland BV in Delhi, was not void, rejecting arguments from the parent company that the pact violated Indian law or public policy. Nor was the arbitration clause within the engagement letter invalid, the judge wrote. Quinn Emanuel...

