Petro Groups Attack Year-Round High-Ethanol Rule In DC Circ.

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Petroleum industry groups told the D.C. Circuit that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency went too far when it allowed gasoline made with 15% ethanol to be sold throughout the year, while agricultural groups countered that the EPA should have allowed fuels with even more ethanol. In briefs Tuesday, interest groups tangled over the EPA's move last year to extend a Clean Air Act waiver and allow the blended gasoline, known as E15, to be sold all year after previously being banned for sale during the summer, in part because of concerns it contributes to smog. The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers...

