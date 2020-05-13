Online Learning Co. Quizlet Raises $30M In Funding Round

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Online learning company Quizlet, which says it has 50 million users around the world, announced Wednesday that it's raised $30 million in financing to help it continue tutoring high school and college students, among others. San Francisco-based Quizlet Inc. said it would use the proceeds from its Series C funding round, led by growth equity firm General Atlantic, to continue developing its products with data science and machine learning, as well as helping its strategic expansion. A spokesperson said the company has now raised $62 million in financing, and in a statement announcing the funding, Quizlet said it has 50 million...

