Final IRS Earnings-Stripping Rules Exempt Some Internal Debt

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury Department issued final regulations Wednesday exempting some internal corporate cash transfers from earnings-stripping rules meant to bar tax avoidance through intercompany debt. The Internal Revenue Service's finalized regulations on stripping of earnings affirm the exemption of some internal corporate cash transfers. (iStock) The IRS finalized, without changes, proposed regulations issued in 2019, which themselves extended relief that Treasury initially proposed in October 2016. Treasury said in a news release Wednesday that it still planned to scale back and streamline the original rules that the administration of former President Barack Obama issued in 2016 under...

