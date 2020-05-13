Tribes Fight Bid To Squelch Suit Over Well Permits

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation on Tuesday asked a North Dakota federal judge to reject the U.S. Department of the Interior's bid to uphold agency approvals for a drilling site on tribal land, saying the tribe can regulate conduct that threatens it. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, which is also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes, is challenging the DOI's Bureau of Land Management's approval of several permit applications for the oil and gas company Slawson Exploration Co. Inc.'s plans for a well pad set back 600 feet from Lake Sakakawea, a reservoir along the Missouri River. The tribe...

