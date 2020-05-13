UK Lays Groundwork For Post-Brexit Japan Trade Deal

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.K. officially outlined its vision for a post-Brexit trade agreement with Japan on Wednesday, vowing to use Tokyo's deal with the European Union as the basis for the new accord. British textile manufacturers and financial service providers should expect big wins from a trade deal with Japan, the U.K.'s Department for International Trade said in a statement Wednesday that accompanied a 96-page document outlining the U.K.'s negotiating priorities. The agency added that talks between the U.K. and Japan are set to begin "shortly," via teleconference. "We're optimistic that an agreement with Japan can give us security at home and opportunities abroad,"...

