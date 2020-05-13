Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Lays Groundwork For Post-Brexit Japan Trade Deal

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.K. officially outlined its vision for a post-Brexit trade agreement with Japan on Wednesday, vowing to use Tokyo's deal with the European Union as the basis for the new accord.

British textile manufacturers and financial service providers should expect big wins from a trade deal with Japan, the U.K.'s Department for International Trade said in a statement Wednesday that accompanied a 96-page document outlining the U.K.'s negotiating priorities. The agency added that talks between the U.K. and Japan are set to begin "shortly," via teleconference.

"We're optimistic that an agreement with Japan can give us security at home and opportunities abroad,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!