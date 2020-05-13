Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AmEx Anti-Steering Suit Headed Back To Calif. State Court

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has kicked back to state court a lawsuit alleging that American Express Co. violated state antitrust law by preventing merchants from steering customers to cheaper payment options, ruling that the financial institution failed to demonstrate the district court has "diversity jurisdiction" to hear the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson ruled Monday that American Express did not provide the federal court with sufficient information to establish the citizenship of a laundry service's two owners, that they are domiciled in California and are therefore diverse in citizenship from the New York-based financial firm. The business filed the underlying antitrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!