AmEx Anti-Steering Suit Headed Back To Calif. State Court

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has kicked back to state court a lawsuit alleging that American Express Co. violated state antitrust law by preventing merchants from steering customers to cheaper payment options, ruling that the financial institution failed to demonstrate the district court has "diversity jurisdiction" to hear the dispute. U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson ruled Monday that American Express did not provide the federal court with sufficient information to establish the citizenship of a laundry service's two owners, that they are domiciled in California and are therefore diverse in citizenship from the New York-based financial firm. The business filed the underlying antitrust...

