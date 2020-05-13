Sprint Gets 2nd Chance To Challenge Wireless Network Patent

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday gave Sprint a second chance to invalidate claims of a General Access Solutions wireless network technology patent, after finding that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board defined a key term too narrowly. The PTAB had upheld all but three claims in General Access Solutions Ltd.'s patent, saying Sprint Spectrum LP failed to show they were obvious or anticipated. In a nonprecedential decision, the Federal Circuit vacated the majority of that ruling and remanded the case for the PTAB to reconsider with the proper claim construction. The patent covers a system that "selectively and dynamically directs bandwidth...

