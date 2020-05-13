Investor Sues Over Nutraceutical's $446M Take-Private Deal

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A former Nutraceutical International Corp. investor filed a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday against the company's former directors and the private equity firm that acquired the business for $446 million in 2017, alleging that the take-private deal was unfair and tainted by conflicts of interest. Paul Eric Weiss says the nutritional supplement manufacturer was sold to private equity firm HGGC LLC in a deal that "cashed out public stockholders at an inadequate price" and was led by a board that had "divided loyalties." Weiss says the deal resulted from a "tainted sale process" fueled by the board's...

