BofA Can't Escape Negligence Suit Over Fraudulent Account

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Bank of America cannot escape negligence claims levied by a South Florida scrap metal company over a fraudulent account the business's chief financial officer set up to steal its funds, a Florida state appeals court ruled on Wednesday, finding disputed factual issues remain. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal granted ABC Salvage Inc. partial reversal of a summary judgment that a lower court issued in favor of Bank of America NA, with which it has a corporate checking account. The appellate panel affirmed rulings in favor of the bank on several claims, but revived allegations of negligence related to the opening...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS