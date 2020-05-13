Oracle Slams Gibson Dunn's 'Vexatious' Work For Rimini

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Rimini Street Inc. and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP should be sanctioned for vexatiously repeating the same rejected arguments seven times in oppositions to an injunction that bars the software support company from copying Oracle Corp.'s software, Oracle said in Nevada federal court Tuesday. Oracle says that Rimini's argument from last month — which asks the court to separate a judgment in this suit from a judgment in a suit filed by Rimini against Oracle in 2014 — is an "echo chamber" for its previous arguments and "a textbook example of vexatious litigation." "Rimini's attempt to re-re-re-re-re-re-reargue more than warrants sanctions,"...

