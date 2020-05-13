Nevada Pot Licensing Under Federal Investigation, Docs Show

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The federal government is conducting an investigation that overlaps with litigation against Nevada's former head of marijuana dispensary licensing over the licensing process, according to documents filed with state budget officials that were made public this week. The Nevada attorney general's office asked the state's Board of Examiners in the documents to retroactively approve the hiring of an attorney from McDonald Carano LLP to represent Jorge Pupo, the former head of licensing, in the civil lawsuit, which accuses Pupo and the Nevada Department of Taxation of tainting the licensing process with corruption. The attorney, Diane Welch, should replace lawyers from the attorney...

