Natera, Illumina Ink Deal To End Row Over DNA Testing IP

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Illumina Inc. and Natera Inc. have agreed to drop dueling patent infringement claims over fetal DNA testing technology in California federal court and to firm up a licensing agreement, according to a newly submitted regulatory filing. Natera said Tuesday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the San Carlos, California, genetic testing company and its San Diego-based rival Illumina had come to an agreement to end the suit initially brought by Illumina as well as a countersuit. "The settlement does not impact the ongoing inter partes review proceeding in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, or the pending patent opposition...

