9th Circ. Says Calif. Health Exchange Must Face Abortion Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday revived a church's suit accusing California's regulator of the commercial health insurance market of violating its constitutional rights to free exercise of religion by mandating coverage of legal abortion for insurance plans. Skyline Wesleyan Church met the standing requirements to sue California's Department of Managed Health Care, the panel said, reversing U.S. District Judge Cathy A. Bencivengo's decision to toss the case on the basis that Skyline failed to show how it suffered an injury due to the abortion policy it opposed on religious grounds. Once the DMHC sent letters to insurers requiring them to amend...

