Foreign Execs Are Still Eligible For EB-1 Visas After Mergers

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Foreign executives and managers can qualify for EB-1 employment visas if their company undergoes a merger as long as they can show that their employer's operations remained intact, according to a government memo released Wednesday. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it has adopted a precedential opinion from its Administrative Appeals Office concluding that immigration officials can use previous agency guidelines to determine whether a foreign company's operations survived after a merger for the purpose of adjudicating visa petitions. The 2009 memorandum clarifies what constitutes as a "successor-in-interest" in instances "where a U.S. employer is claiming to be a successor-in-interest to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS