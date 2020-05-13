6th Circ. Puts Fiat Chrysler Race Bias Suit Back In Gear

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday revived a race discrimination suit from a former senior buyer for Fiat Chrysler, saying a jury could conclude the worker wouldn't have been fired if he were white rather than African American. In its opinion, a three-judge panel reversed a lower court's award of summary judgment to FCA US LLC in Kenya Spratt's 2017 suit under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The appeals court ruled that the company's arguments about its disparate treatment of a white worker Spratt pointed to as a comparison didn't justify the lower court's decision. "While these arguments...

