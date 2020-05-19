Lloyd's Unit Drags Chinese Insurer Into $29M Oil Spill Fight

Law360, London (May 19, 2020, 5:31 PM BST) -- Lloyd's syndicate Novae has dragged a Chinese insurance giant into a suit over $29.2 million it refused to pay out to a Singapore-based shipping company whose vessel was impounded by the Indonesian government for causing a massive oil spill. Judge Andrew Baker has granted Novae Corporate Underwriting Ltd. permission at the High Court to add PICC Property and Casualty Co. Ltd. to a suit in which Everest Shipping Pte. Ltd. is suing it for the full cost of its ship, according to an order dated May 12. Everest has claimed that it had a war risk insurance policy with Novae that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS