Indian Airline Wants Damages In $43M Plane Fight

Law360, London (May 18, 2020, 6:14 PM BST) -- An Indian budget airline has accused De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd. of going back on commitments to provide it with financial assistance in a multimillion-dollar High Court spat over a fleet of planes, looking to offset any damages in the manufacturer's own $43 million suit against the airline. Lawyers for SpiceJet said that the Canadian manufacturer's decision to terminate a purchase agreement of 19 planes was "wrongful" and that SpiceJet has filed its own claim for breach of contract, according to defense documents filed May 12. The airline argued that the amount it is owed for De Havilland's violation of...

