Trapping Interpol Misuse: Inside The Proposed TRAP Act

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Intergovernmental organizations such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and the International Criminal Police Organization were created to facilitate the increased international cooperation that arose during the latter half of the 20th century. Some countries, however, have turned these platforms and processes for collaboration into tools to advance their internal political agendas. The misuse of Interpol's notice system is the subject of much commentary, but with the introduction of the Transnational Repression Accountability and Prevention, or TRAP, Act in Congress, it is a problem that may finally be addressed. The co-chairs of the U.S. Helsinki Commission[1] introduced the TRAP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS