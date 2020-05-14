3rd Circ. Orders Resentencing For Convicted Pa. Fraudster

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has ordered a Pennsylvania federal court to redo the sentencing of a former businessman convicted of bilking investors out of more than $1 million, ruling Wednesday the lower court judge never explained how she came up with the 12-year term she imposed. A three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo "merely" stated that she considered the factors codified in 18 U.S. Code Section 3553, which requires sentencing judges to mull the nature of the offense, the need for the sentence and types of sentences available, among other things. However, she never elaborated on how the factors...

