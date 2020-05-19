What Investors May Now Want Public Companies To Disclose

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- What information do investors need to assess whether a company can safely and sustainably reopen its business? This is one of the important questions tackled by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Investor Advisory Committee in a May 4 virtual meeting with SEC commissioners to discuss the type of information public companies should provide to the investing public regarding the impact of COVID-19. This IAC meeting may provide insights as to additional guidance and actions the SEC may consider regarding COVID-19 disclosure by public companies. The Dodd-Frank Act established the IAC to advise the SEC on regulatory issues from the perspective...

