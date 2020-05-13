CVS Unit To Pay $15M Over 'Improper' Opioid Dispensing

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- CVS Health subsidiary Omnicare Inc. agreed to pay the U.S. $15.3 million to resolve allegations that it improperly dispensed opioids and other controlled substances without a valid prescription to long-term care facilities, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Without admitting its liability, Cincinnati-based Omnicare agreed to pay a $15.3 million civil penalty and entered into an agreement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that will require the company to increase its auditing and monitoring of the emergency controlled substances it supplies to long-term care facilities, according to the settlement reached earlier this month outside of court. The matter was investigated...

