Pharma Co. Must Face Fraud, Trade Secret Claims In Drug Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Drug manufacturing company OncoGenerix USA Inc. can't dodge accusations that it ruined a drug developer's shot at $10 million in milestone payments by misrepresenting its ability and willingness to help produce a new cancer treatment, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. Drug developer Meridian Laboratories Inc. need not plead more to advance fraud and trade secret misappropriation claims over OncoGenerix's alleged breach of its 2016 agreement to meet certain production deadlines related to the cancer treatment, called ML 141, U.S. District Court Judge Jorge Alonso said. Meridian claims it would have earned $10 million in milestone payments under a confidential agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS