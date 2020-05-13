No Need To Extend Dura's Ch. 11, Creditors Say

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors of Dura Automotive Systems told a Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday that the company does not need more time to file a bankruptcy plan, saying it is already on the path to liquidation. In its motion, the committee said there was no point in granting Dura's request for an extension to its plan exclusivity period, saying the deal approved Tuesday to sell its North American and European subsidiaries committed Dura to convert the case to a Chapter 7. "What is more, by their own admission the debtors do not have sufficient funds to satisfy all administrative and priority claims,...

