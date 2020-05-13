Pa. Justices Won't Weigh If Hydraulic Fracking Is 'Temporary'

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania won't weigh an environmental group's appeal over whether a Westmoreland County township's zoning rules rightly deemed the effects of drilling and hydraulically fracturing a gas well "temporary," according to an order the court issued Wednesday. Pennsylvania's justices denied a petition for appeal filed by Protect PT, an environmental group that had sought to challenge a Commonwealth Court ruling from November that said Penn Township's "mineral extraction overlay district" didn't have to consider building and fracking gas wells as a heavy industrial use. The single-sentence denial allows Penn Township's mineral extraction zoning overlay, which covers about half...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS