Ohio Atty Convicted In $31M Scam Can Seek Reinstatement

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Ohio has given an attorney who went to federal prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar investor fraud a shot at practicing law again. In a unanimous opinion Wednesday, the state's high court said that attorney Mark Minor George of Independence, Ohio, would get "no credit" for the years he has spent under an interim suspension stemming from his criminal conviction but will be able to seek reinstatement. "It's been a humbling experience and I'm grateful that the watchdogs of the lawyers ... believe I'm worthy to practice law again," George told Law360 on Thursday. "I'm grateful to...

