1st Circ. Upholds Sanofi's Quick Win Against Age Bias Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday backed a Puerto Rico federal judge's ruling granting a quick win to the island's Sanofi-Aventis subsidiary in a case claiming the pharmaceutical company had wrongly laid off a marketing manager in favor of a younger coworker. The three-judge panel said the lower court had been right to rule that Hector Zabala de Jesus failed to adequately allege that it was his age that caused his dismissal from Sanofi-Aventis Puerto Rico Inc. during a corporate reorganization. The panel said it was "uncontested" that Sanofi Puerto Rico's general manager, David Freeman, had stated from the outset of the...

