Mining Co. Tells 9th Circ. $1.8M Award Ignores No Written Deal

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A mining technology company has told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court erred in affirming a $1.8 million arbitration award to an engineering firm because no written agreement supports the payout for lost work. Metal Recovery Solutions Inc. told the circuit court in its opening brief Wednesday that $1.8 million of an over $2 million arbitration award affirmed by a Nevada federal court was "completely irrational" and should have never been greenlighted. The chunk of money was part of an arbitration win for Geo-Logic Associates Inc. in its suit alleging MRS violated an oral contract. MRS told the appellate court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS