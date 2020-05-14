DTE Energy To Pay $1.8M, Fix Coal Plants To Settle EPA Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- DTE Energy Co. has agreed to pay $1.8 million and implement pollution reduction measures to settle a 10-year-old suit brought against it by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Sierra Club for illegally modifying four of its plants, including Michigan's largest coal-fired power plant. The energy company agreed on Wednesday to take several pollution-cutting measures without admitting liability for claims that it violated the Clean Air Act's New Source Review program by making system modifications without proper permits and permissions. The settlement puts a cap on a fight over the permitting, which included two trips to the Sixth Circuit....

